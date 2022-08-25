U.S. says planned trials of Ukrainian POWs would be 'mockery of justice'
Reuters | Updated: 25-08-2022 03:06 IST | Created: 25-08-2022 03:06 IST
The U.S. State Department on Wednesday condemned plans by Russian-backed authorities to put on trial Ukrainian prisoners of war in the southern port of Mariupol, saying Russia would be trying to deflect responsibility for the invasion of its neighbor.
"The planned show trials are illegitimate and a mockery of justice, and we strongly condemn them," department spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement.
