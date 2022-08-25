Left Menu

U.S. says planned trials of Ukrainian POWs would be 'mockery of justice'

Reuters | Updated: 25-08-2022 03:06 IST | Created: 25-08-2022 03:06 IST
U.S. says planned trials of Ukrainian POWs would be 'mockery of justice'

The U.S. State Department on Wednesday condemned plans by Russian-backed authorities to put on trial Ukrainian prisoners of war in the southern port of Mariupol, saying Russia would be trying to deflect responsibility for the invasion of its neighbor.

"The planned show trials are illegitimate and a mockery of justice, and we strongly condemn them," department spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Throwback: When the world saw first view of Earth from the vicinity of Moon

Throwback: When the world saw first view of Earth from the vicinity of Moon

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next week; Pfizer-BioNTech COVID shot 73.2% effective in kids under 5 - new data and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next we...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Kvitova gets engaged to coach in 'special place' at Wimbledon; Tennis-Top seed Dimitrov forced to retire against Thiem in Winston-Salem and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Kvitova gets engaged to coach in 'special place'...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next week; Japan to waive pre-departure COVID tests for vaccinated travellers and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next we...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022