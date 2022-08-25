Left Menu

Jharkhand: ED conducts raid at Ranchi-based businessman Prem Prakash, recovers two AK-47 rifles

Enforcement Directorate conducted a raid on Ranchi-based businessman Prem Prakash and recovered two AK-47 rifles along with 60 live cartridges.

ANI | Ranchi (Jharkhand) | Updated: 25-08-2022 08:22 IST | Created: 25-08-2022 08:22 IST
Jharkhand: ED conducts raid at Ranchi-based businessman Prem Prakash, recovers two AK-47 rifles
AK-47 recovered from residence of businessman in Ranchi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Enforcement Directorate conducted a raid on Ranchi-based businessman Prem Prakash and recovered two AK-47 rifles along with 60 live cartridges. ED has also recovered documents from his residence as well. Ranchi police claimed that the weapons were allotted to two security personnel who kept them at Prem's residence and went to their respective homes. Both have been suspended for showing negligence.

The raids were conducted at 11 places in Ranchi, including Prakash's flat in Vasundhara Apartment, his residence 'Shailodaya' near the Harmu Chowk, and his office in Harmu. ED also conducted raids at the residences of chartered accountant Jaishankar Jaipuriar in Ashok Nagar and Morhabadi, the residence of another chartered accountant Anita Kumari at Lalpur and house of coal trader MK Jha near Argora Chowk.

Raids were also conducted on the premises of Prakash's relatives in Bihar, Chennai, and NCR. Earlier on Wednesday, ED conducted raids at 17 places including Jharkhand, Bihar, Tamil Nadu and Delhi NCR in connection with illegal mining, money laundering and suspected criminal nexus between the Jharkhand administration, businessmen and politicians. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Throwback: When the world saw first view of Earth from the vicinity of Moon

Throwback: When the world saw first view of Earth from the vicinity of Moon

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next week; Pfizer-BioNTech COVID shot 73.2% effective in kids under 5 - new data and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next we...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next week; Japan to waive pre-departure COVID tests for vaccinated travellers and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next we...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Kvitova gets engaged to coach in 'special place' at Wimbledon; Tennis-Top seed Dimitrov forced to retire against Thiem in Winston-Salem and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Kvitova gets engaged to coach in 'special place'...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022