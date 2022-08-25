Japan police chief wants to resign, take responsibility for Abe shooting -Nikkei
Japan's National Police Agency chief Itaru Nakamura on Thursday expressed his desire to resign to take responsibility for the shooting of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in July, the Nikkei newspaper reported.
Nakamura previously expressed regret for the failure of the police to protect Abe at his appearance at a campaign rally on July 8 and admitted there were flaws in the protection plan for Abe.
