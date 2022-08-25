Left Menu

Finnish journalists on trial in rare defence intelligence case

Three journalists from Finland's largest daily are expected to appear in a Helsinki court on Thursday, suspected of publishing classified defence intelligence in an unprecedented case for the Nordic country renowned for its press freedom. Two journalists at Helsingin Sanomat, and their former editor, who all deny any wrongdoing, may face a prison sentence of between four months and four years if found guilty of revealing national defence secrets in a report published in 2017.

Reuters | Updated: 25-08-2022 11:50 IST | Created: 25-08-2022 11:41 IST
Finnish journalists on trial in rare defence intelligence case
Helsingin Sanomat Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Finland

Three journalists from Finland's largest daily are expected to appear in a Helsinki court on Thursday, suspected of publishing classified defence intelligence in an unprecedented case for the Nordic country renowned for its press freedom.

Two journalists at Helsingin Sanomat, and their former editor, who all deny any wrongdoing, may face a prison sentence of between four months and four years if found guilty of revealing national defence secrets in a report published in 2017. The case is unusual in Finland because it has for years been among the top countries in a global press freedom ranking published annually by Reporters Without Borders.

But it slipped to fifth position this year, partly due to the upcoming court case, the journalist association's Finnish branch said. The 2017 investigative report by Helsingin Sanomat, entitled "Finland's most secret place", revealed the rough location and tasks of an intelligence unit of the defence forces at a time when Parliament was debating whether to expand its powers to monitor private data in digital networks.

According to the prosecutor, the article contained harmful information the publication of which was against the law. Helsingin Sanomat Editor-in-Chief Kaius Niemi, who had charges against him in connection with the case dropped earlier for lack of evidence, said the journalists had not broken the law.

"We can show for each published sentence that the information could be found on the internet or in books prior to the publication of our article. Public information cannot be classified," he told Reuters. Hanne Aho, chairwoman of the Finnish Journalists' Union, said the case was first of a kind.

"It is completely exceptional that Finnish journalists are being accused of high treason," she told Reuters. Aho said it was problematic that most of the legal proceedings in the case had taken place behind closed doors and called for the court to publish its reasoning to explain on what grounds freedom of speech could be restricted if the journalists were found guilty.

"The threat of a prison sentence can lead to self-censorship," she said. The trial will begin with a preparatory session at the Helsinki district court on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Throwback: When the world saw first view of Earth from the vicinity of Moon

Throwback: When the world saw first view of Earth from the vicinity of Moon

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next week; Pfizer-BioNTech COVID shot 73.2% effective in kids under 5 - new data and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next we...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next week; Japan to waive pre-departure COVID tests for vaccinated travellers and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next we...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Kvitova gets engaged to coach in 'special place' at Wimbledon; Tennis-Top seed Dimitrov forced to retire against Thiem in Winston-Salem and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Kvitova gets engaged to coach in 'special place'...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022