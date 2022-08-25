Left Menu

Pegasus inquiry panel found some kind of malware in 5 out of 29 phones examined, says SC

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2022 12:09 IST | Created: 25-08-2022 12:08 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Centre did not cooperate with the probe into the Pegasus spyware row, the apex court-appointed technical and supervisory committees to look into the matter said.

A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana said on Thursday that the panel also found some kind of malware in five mobile phones out of the 29 examined.

The court will now hear the matter after four weeks.

The bench also comprising justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli said the panel has submitted its "lengthy" report in three parts and one part suggested amending the law to protect the right to privacy of citizens and ensure cyber security of the nation.

It said the report of the overseeing judge (Justice retired) R V Raveendran, which is general in nature, would be uploaded on its website. The bench said it would consider the plea to give redacted part of other reports to the parties.

The bench on October 27 last year had ordered a probe into the allegations of use of Israeli spyware by government agencies for targeted surveillance of politicians, journalists, and activists.

The panel, which included three experts on cyber security, digital forensics, networks, and hardware, was asked to "inquire, investigate and determine" whether Pegasus spyware was used for snooping on citizens and their probe would be monitored by a former apex court judge Raveendran.

The panel members were Naveen Kumar Chaudhary, Prabaharan P, and Ashwin Anil Gumaste.

