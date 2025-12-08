Legacy of Justice: The Life and Impact of Dr. Baba Adhav

Renowned social activist Dr. Baba Adhav, a key figure in Maharashtra's labor and social movements, has passed away at the age of 95. His aide confirmed that Adhav succumbed to a prolonged illness on Monday evening in Pune.

Adhav, known for establishing the 'Hamal Panchayat' to unionize headloaders in the region, dedicated his life to the pursuit of equality and justice. His organization of porters across Pune and Maharashtra is seen as a pivotal achievement in his expansive career.

Admitted to a private hospital after a sudden health decline, Adhav was on life support before his death due to cardiac arrest. He also led the 'Ek Gaon Ek Panwatha' movement, combatting caste discrimination and furthering societal equality.