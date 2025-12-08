Left Menu

Legacy of Justice: The Life and Impact of Dr. Baba Adhav

Dr. Baba Adhav, a pivotal figure in Maharashtra’s social and labor movements, passed away at 95. He founded the 'Hamal Panchayat' for headloaders and was a fervent advocate against caste discrimination. Adhav's contributions were felt widely, marking significant milestones throughout his decades-spanning activism.

  • Country:
  • India

Renowned social activist Dr. Baba Adhav, a key figure in Maharashtra's labor and social movements, has passed away at the age of 95. His aide confirmed that Adhav succumbed to a prolonged illness on Monday evening in Pune.

Adhav, known for establishing the 'Hamal Panchayat' to unionize headloaders in the region, dedicated his life to the pursuit of equality and justice. His organization of porters across Pune and Maharashtra is seen as a pivotal achievement in his expansive career.

Admitted to a private hospital after a sudden health decline, Adhav was on life support before his death due to cardiac arrest. He also led the 'Ek Gaon Ek Panwatha' movement, combatting caste discrimination and furthering societal equality.

