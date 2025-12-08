Call for Justice: The Case of Devinderpal Singh Bhullar

On Monday, Acting Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargajj urged Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta to facilitate the release of Devinderpal Singh Bhullar, a convict from the 1993 Delhi bomb blast case. Gupta, visiting the Golden Temple alongside her Cabinet, met with Gargajj at the Akal Takht Sahib secretariat.

Gargajj highlighted that Bhullar's release could be authorized with a single signature from Gupta. The term 'Bandi Singhs' is used by the community to describe Sikh prisoners who remain incarcerated despite completing their sentences. The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has long advocated for the release of several such prisoners, including Bhullar.

Historically, Bhullar was sentenced to death in August 2001 by a TADA court; however, the Supreme Court commuted his punishment to life imprisonment in 2014. Subsequently, Bhullar was transferred to Amritsar Central Jail in 2015 on health grounds.