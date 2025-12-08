Left Menu

Call for Justice: The Case of Devinderpal Singh Bhullar

Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargajj discusses the release of Devinderpal Singh Bhullar, a convicted Delhi bomb blast case, with Delhi CM Rekha Gupta. The case remains pending despite Sikh community appeals. Bhullar's sentence was commuted to life in 2014 and he was moved to Amritsar Jail in 2015.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amritsar | Updated: 08-12-2025 21:56 IST | Created: 08-12-2025 21:56 IST
Call for Justice: The Case of Devinderpal Singh Bhullar
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, Acting Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargajj urged Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta to facilitate the release of Devinderpal Singh Bhullar, a convict from the 1993 Delhi bomb blast case. Gupta, visiting the Golden Temple alongside her Cabinet, met with Gargajj at the Akal Takht Sahib secretariat.

Gargajj highlighted that Bhullar's release could be authorized with a single signature from Gupta. The term 'Bandi Singhs' is used by the community to describe Sikh prisoners who remain incarcerated despite completing their sentences. The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has long advocated for the release of several such prisoners, including Bhullar.

Historically, Bhullar was sentenced to death in August 2001 by a TADA court; however, the Supreme Court commuted his punishment to life imprisonment in 2014. Subsequently, Bhullar was transferred to Amritsar Central Jail in 2015 on health grounds.

TRENDING

1
Border Tensions Reignite: Thailand and Cambodia Clash Amidst Fragile Ceasefire

Border Tensions Reignite: Thailand and Cambodia Clash Amidst Fragile Ceasefi...

 Global
2
Steve Smith Clears Air Over Nathan Lyon's Ashes Test Exclusion

Steve Smith Clears Air Over Nathan Lyon's Ashes Test Exclusion

 Australia
3
F1 Revolution: 2026 Ushers in New Era With No DRS and Enhanced Battery Power

F1 Revolution: 2026 Ushers in New Era With No DRS and Enhanced Battery Power

 Global
4
Nepal Honors Gen Z Martyrs: Names Displayed Across Districts

Nepal Honors Gen Z Martyrs: Names Displayed Across Districts

 Nepal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Medical AI can erase risky knowledge without losing clinical skill

Global South at risk of digital dependency without decentralized AI governance

Global power systems unprepared as AI workloads push need for energy intelligence

Four breakthrough fronts driving next-generation solar-assisted greenhouses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025