Haryana Updates Legal Service Rules to Enhance Criminal Justice System

The Haryana Cabinet approved amendments to align state prosecution rules with the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, introducing new positions for a stronger legal framework. The updated rules will enhance the effectiveness and legal compliance of Haryana's prosecution department.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 08-12-2025 19:50 IST | Created: 08-12-2025 19:50 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Haryana Cabinet has taken a significant step to bolster its criminal justice system by approving amendments to the Haryana State Prosecution Department Legal Service (Group A) Rules, 2013. This decision aligns the state's legal framework with the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023.

Chaired by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, the Cabinet meeting aimed to integrate the newly enacted criminal laws, ensuring that the state's prosecution department operates in a robust and legally-compliant manner. The Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita introduces provisions that necessitate structural changes within the prosecution framework, including the establishment of a Directorate of Prosecution at various administrative levels.

To comply with these legislative requirements, the Haryana government has sanctioned 48 new posts, providing a clear structure for recruitment and specifying the necessary qualifications. These changes are expected to strengthen the department's capacity to effectively implement the BNSS, significantly enhancing the state's criminal justice apparatus.

