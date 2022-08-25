Left Menu

China to take steps needed to protect Chinese firms following U.S. export control list

25-08-2022
China's commerce ministry said on Thursday it will take the measures needed to protect the legitimate rights of Chinese companies after the U.S. added seven Chinese entities, mostly related to aerospace, to its export control list.

Commerce ministry spokesperson Shu Jueting made the comment at a news conference.

