Left Menu

Pakistan court extends former premier Khan's pre-arrest bail on terrorism charges

A Pakistani court on Thursday extended former Prime Minister Imran Khan's pre-arrest bail in a terrorism case for one week, his lawyer said, shortly after the former premier appeared in court in person amidst tight security. Khan's lawyer and political aide Babar Awan told Reuters bail had been granted until Sept.

Reuters | Islamabad | Updated: 25-08-2022 13:34 IST | Created: 25-08-2022 13:30 IST
Pakistan court extends former premier Khan's pre-arrest bail on terrorism charges
Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A Pakistani court on Thursday extended former Prime Minister Imran Khan's pre-arrest bail in a terrorism case for one week, his lawyer said, shortly after the former premier appeared in court in person amidst tight security.

Khan's lawyer and political aide Babar Awan told Reuters bail had been granted until Sept. 1, after which they will apply for another extension. Police filed charges against former cricket star Khan over what they said was a threat in a speech last week when he spoke about police torture of an aide who faces sedition charges for inciting mutiny in the military.

In the speech, Khan said he "would not spare" the Islamabad police chief and a female judge who remanded his aide to police custody, adding he would take legal action against them. Police cited that comment and said the purpose of the speech was to spread terror amongst the police and the judiciary and prevent them from doing their duty.

Khan's bail in the matter was to expire on Thursday, but the court granted him one more week after his court appearance. "We asked for a longer time because Imran Khan is contesting elections on many seats and he needs to go on campaign, but court gave us just a week," Awan told Reuters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Throwback: When the world saw first view of Earth from the vicinity of Moon

Throwback: When the world saw first view of Earth from the vicinity of Moon

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next week; Pfizer-BioNTech COVID shot 73.2% effective in kids under 5 - new data and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next we...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next week; Japan to waive pre-departure COVID tests for vaccinated travellers and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next we...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Kvitova gets engaged to coach in 'special place' at Wimbledon; Tennis-Top seed Dimitrov forced to retire against Thiem in Winston-Salem and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Kvitova gets engaged to coach in 'special place'...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022