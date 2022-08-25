2 overground workers arrested from J-K's Bandipora

Security forces on Thursday arrested two alleged overground workers of militants from Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district, police said.

''Bandipora police & army arrested 02 terrorist associates namely Mohd Yousuf Wani...R/O Pethkoot Bandipora & Manzoor Ah Shah...R/O Bagh Bandipora. 3 pistols, 3 pistol magazines & 5 hand grenades recovered. Case registered. Investigation started,'' Kashmir Zone police tweeted.

