2 overground workers arrested from J-K's Bandipora

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 25-08-2022 13:39 IST | Created: 25-08-2022 13:36 IST
Security forces on Thursday arrested two alleged overground workers of militants from Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district, police said.
''Bandipora police & army arrested 02 terrorist associates namely Mohd Yousuf Wani...R/O Pethkoot Bandipora & Manzoor Ah Shah...R/O Bagh Bandipora. 3 pistols, 3 pistol magazines & 5 hand grenades recovered. Case registered. Investigation started,'' Kashmir Zone police tweeted.
