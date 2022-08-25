Left Menu

Taliban say they've not found body of al Qaeda leader

Reuters | Kabul | Updated: 25-08-2022 13:46 IST | Created: 25-08-2022 13:43 IST
US kills Al Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri in drone strike Image Credit: ANI
  • Afghanistan

The Taliban have not found the body of Ayman al-Zawahiri and are continuing investigations, group spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said on Thursday, after the United States said they killed the al Qaeda leader in an airstrike in Kabul last month.

The United States killed Zawahiri with a missile fired from a drone while he stood on a balcony at his hideout in July, U.S. officials said, in the biggest blow to al Qaeda since U.S. Navy SEALS shot dead Osama bin Laden more than a decade ago.

