Hyundai expands N Line range; opens bookings for Venue N Line version
- Country:
- India
Hyundai Motor India on Thursday said it has commenced bookings for Venue N Line, its second product under the performance-oriented N Line range, as it looks to cater to the customers looking for sporty vehicles.
The compact SUV comes with various exterior and interior changes to give it a sporty styling, inspired by motorsport.
In September last year, the automaker introduced the i20 N Line in the country.
''The Hyundai i20 N Line has already received a very strong response from India's enthusiastic community of millennials and Gen Z customers since its launch in 2021; now, with the introduction of Hyundai Venue N Line, we will further elevate fun driving SUV experiences for Indian customers, thereby building on this strong legacy in India,'' Hyundai Motor India MD and CEO Unsoo Kim said in a statement.
The model comes with a 1-litre turbo petrol engine mated with seven-speed DCT (automatic) transmission. Hyundai currently sells N Line in various regions like Europe, South Korea, the US and Russia, among others.
Its first N-branded vehicle was the i30 N, which made its debut in 2017.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
CWG 2022: Indian shuttlers PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth, Chirag Shetty receive warm welcome at Hyderabad airport
Indian School of Development Management Welcomes the Sixth Cohort of its PGP DM Program
Top Chinese, South Korean diplomats pledge closer ties
Recovery underway in South Korea's rain-hit capital area
37 Percent Increase in Indian Students Choosing Wales for Higher Education