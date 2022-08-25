SARS to appeal court ruling on dismissed executives

The South African Revenue Service (SARS) will appeal a Labour Court judgment, which ordered the reinstatement of two dismissed revenue collection executives.

The matter is between the executives -- Hope Gloria Mashilo and Tshebeletso Seremane -- and the Commissioner of SARS.

The matter relates to an incident that dates back to 2015 during the tenure of the former Commissioner, Tom Moyane.

According to reports, the court found that the dismissals of Mashilo and Seremane were unfair.

In a statement on Wednesday, SARS said: "After studying the judgment, SARS, on the advice of counsel, has opted to note an appeal against the above judgment.

"SARS believes that the court made a material error in arriving at its conclusion. In this regard, SARS believes that another court will come to a different conclusion, given what is at issue."

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)