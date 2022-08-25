Left Menu

SARS to appeal court ruling on dismissed executives

According to reports, the court found that the dismissals of Mashilo and Seremane were unfair. 

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 25-08-2022 16:36 IST | Created: 25-08-2022 16:36 IST
SARS to appeal court ruling on dismissed executives
“SARS believes that the court made a material error in arriving at its conclusion. In this regard, SARS believes that another court will come to a different conclusion, given what is at issue.”  Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

The South African Revenue Service (SARS) will appeal a Labour Court judgment, which ordered the reinstatement of two dismissed revenue collection executives.

The matter is between the executives -- Hope Gloria Mashilo and Tshebeletso Seremane -- and the Commissioner of SARS.

The matter relates to an incident that dates back to 2015 during the tenure of the former Commissioner, Tom Moyane.

According to reports, the court found that the dismissals of Mashilo and Seremane were unfair.

In a statement on Wednesday, SARS said: "After studying the judgment, SARS, on the advice of counsel, has opted to note an appeal against the above judgment.

"SARS believes that the court made a material error in arriving at its conclusion. In this regard, SARS believes that another court will come to a different conclusion, given what is at issue."

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
Throwback: When the world saw first view of Earth from the vicinity of Moon

Throwback: When the world saw first view of Earth from the vicinity of Moon

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next week; Pfizer-BioNTech COVID shot 73.2% effective in kids under 5 - new data and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next we...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next week; Japan to waive pre-departure COVID tests for vaccinated travellers and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next we...

 Global
4
NZ and Canada sign new Indigenous Collaboration Arrangement

NZ and Canada sign new Indigenous Collaboration Arrangement

New Zealand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022