Suspended BJP MLA Raja Singh picked by Hyd police again

The city police on Thursday arrested controversial legislator T Raja Singh under a preventive detention provision, days after he secured bail in a case relating to making remarks against Prophet Mohammed and Islam.The suspended BJP MLA was picked up under Act No.1 of 1986 Preventive Detention Act, police said.He was earlier arrested on Tuesday for allegedly making remarks against Prophet Mohammed.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 25-08-2022 16:35 IST | Created: 25-08-2022 16:35 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The city police on Thursday arrested controversial legislator T Raja Singh under a preventive detention provision, days after he secured bail in a case relating to making remarks against Prophet Mohammed and Islam.

The suspended BJP MLA was picked up under Act No.1 of 1986 (Preventive Detention Act), police said.

He was earlier arrested on Tuesday for allegedly making remarks against Prophet Mohammed. However, he was released by a local court later that day as the police did not follow his arrest as per the Supreme Court guidelines. Protests were held on Tuesday and last night against the MLA.

