BUZZ-Destination XL Group raises FY sales forecast, shares jump

** Shares of men's apparel retailer Destination XL Group up 17.86% at $4.96 premarket ** Co raises FY net sales estimates to a range of $520 mln-$540 mln from its previous range of $510 mln-$530 mln

** Reaffirms Adjusted EBITDA margin for fiscal 2022 is expected to be greater than 10% ** Says Q2 sales up 4.4% to $144.6 mln on net income of $0.85/shr

** Two analysts covering DXLG estimated quarterly sales of $136.8 mln on net income of $0.17/shr ** As of last close, DXLG was down ~26% YTD

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)