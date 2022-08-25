Left Menu

Mumbai: Two Nigerian nationals held with mephedrone worth Rs 2.90 cr

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-08-2022 18:05 IST | Created: 25-08-2022 17:52 IST
representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Two Nigerian nationals were held from Mankhurd in Mumbai on Thursday allegedly with mephedrone worth Rs 2.90 crore, a police official said.

Acting on a specific tip off, a team of the Bandra unit of Mumbai Crime Branch's Anti Narcotics Cell held the two near a power station on the highway leading to Panvel at around 1:30am, he said.

''We seized 1.4 kilograms of mephedrone worth Rs 2.90 crore. One of the arrested Nigerian nationals is also allegedly involved in a murder in Tulinj in Palghar in 2016,'' the official said.

A team is working on unravelling their peddling network and it is suspected that they are part of a gang, ANC Deputy Commissioner of Police Datta Nalawade said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

