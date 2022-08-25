Left Menu

Three held with over 131 kg cannabis

PTI | Pratapgarh | Updated: 25-08-2022 18:45 IST | Created: 25-08-2022 18:36 IST
Three held with over 131 kg cannabis
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Three persons were arrested for allegedly smuggling cannabis and over 131 kg of contraband worth Rs 30 lakh was seized from their vehicle, police said here on Friday.

The arrests were made during a routine checking in Delhupur police station area on Thursday, Superintendent of Police Satpal Antil said.

The police team had stopped a car near Humayun bridge from which over 131 kg ganja was recovered, he said. The arrested accused were identified as Hitendra Singh, Shubham Patel and Neeraj Singh who were travelling in the car while one of their accomplice Ajit was successful in absconding from the spot, the SP said.

The value of the recovered ganja is estimated around Rs 30 lakh. The police have started an investigation by registering a case in the matter, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

