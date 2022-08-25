Left Menu

Mexico says willing to resolve trade dispute with U.S.

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 25-08-2022 18:56 IST
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Thursday his government was willing to resolve a trade dispute with the United States centering on his administration's energy policies.

Speaking at a regular news conference, Lopez Obrador said he thought the U.S.-led demand for dispute settlement talks with Mexico should not have been launched. He said he believed the United States was also prepared to reach agreement.

