Mexico says willing to resolve trade dispute with U.S.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Thursday his government was willing to resolve a trade dispute with the United States centering on his administration's energy policies.

Speaking at a regular news conference, Lopez Obrador said he thought the U.S.-led demand for dispute settlement talks with Mexico should not have been launched. He said he believed the United States was also prepared to reach agreement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)