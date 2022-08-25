Maharashtra forest dept issues order, asks staffers to answer phone with ‘Vande Mataram’
The Maharashtra government's forest department on Thursday issued an order urging its employees to say 'Vande Mataram' while answering phone calls related to official work.
The order, or government resolution (GR), was issued days after newly-appointed Cultural Affairs and Forest Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar directed all government officials to say ''Vande Mataram'' instead of ''hello'' while receiving phone calls in offices.
'All the officials and personnel with the forest department have been urged to say Vande Mataram instead of hello while attending the phones of common citizens and people's representatives related to official work,'' said the GR.
''We are entering the 76th year of Independence. We are celebrating Amrit Mahotsav (of Independence). Hence, I want officials to say 'Vande Mataram' over the phone instead of hello,'' Mungantiwar had earlier said.
