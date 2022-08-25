Mumbai: Man held from UP for duping people through 'friendship club'
A Mumbai police team arrested him from there, he said.A case was registered against him for cheating and other offences at Azad Maidan police station, the official added.
- Country:
- India
A man was nabbed from Uttar Pradesh for allegedly cheating people through a 'friendship club', a Mumbai police official said on Thursday.
Abhishek Dayashankar Singh (29) was held on Monday night from Mirzapur in the northern state by the Enforcement Cell of Mumbai Crime Branch, he said.
''Singh is accused of luring people to join his 'Geeta friendship club' by promising them Rs 30,000 from women for sexual relationships. He was charging several thousand rupees for membership, body massage kit as well as club commission,'' he said.
''We zeroed in on his mobile phone number and tracked him down to UP. A Mumbai police team arrested him from there,'' he said.
A case was registered against him for cheating and other offences at Azad Maidan police station, the official added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Singh
- Uttar
- Mirzapur
- Mumbai Crime Branch
- Mumbai
- club commission
ALSO READ
Missing mentally unstable man held in restricted border area in Uttarakhand
"If I've hurt anyone, I regret it": Aamir Khan responds to those tweeting #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha
Mirzapur carpets, Maha teakwood furniture to welcome MPs as new parl building prepares for sessions
Chhattisgarh minister Singh Deo urges Centre to accommodate Ukraine returnee students in medical colleges
Uttarakhand Police constitutes anti-narcotics task force