Delhi: Man arrested in Mundka double murder case

The double murders in west Delhi earlier this week was due to mistaken identity, officials said on Thursday as they formally arrested a man who was lodged in Mandoli jail.

Police said they have got accused Ankesh Lakra's one-day custody. He is a resident of Mundka village and a member of the Lakra gang.

On Monday, two men were killed and a person sustained injuries after a couple of unidentified men opened fire at them in west Delhi's Mundka area.

Following this, police interrogated a man near the crime spot and he said he had been receiving extortion calls for a month. According to the police, the Lakra gang had been demanding Rs 20,000 per month from him, but he refused to pay.

He was the gang's target. But they mistakenly ended up opening fire at Mangal (60), Joginder (42) and Mohan Lal (62), all residents of JJ Colony in Bakkarwala.

Mangal and Joginder were brought dead to the hospital, while Lal is undergoing treatment, police said.

CCTV footage had showed two men aged between 25 and 28 years, the suspected killers, coming from Bakkarwala village at 9.05 pm and running back after a few minutes. While Ankesh Lakra was nabbed shortly, the other person is yet to be arrested.

