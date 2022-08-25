Left Menu

MP: Cop accused of indulging in unnatural sex with job aspirant held

PTI | Gwalior | Updated: 25-08-2022 20:43 IST | Created: 25-08-2022 20:43 IST
MP: Cop accused of indulging in unnatural sex with job aspirant held
  • Country:
  • India

A Lokayukta police official on the run for the past five months after being accused of indulging in unnatural sex with a job aspirant in Gwalior district in Madhya Pradesh has been arrested, an official said on Thursday.

Sub Inspector Surendra Yadav (50) was held on Wednesday night from Sachin Tendulkar Road here on a tip off, said City Superintendent of Police Ratnesh Tomar.

''A 32-year-old man had filed a complaint five months ago at University police station that Yadav had unnatural sex with him several times after promising to get him a job. Yadav was on the run since. He has been remanded in judicial custody,'' he said.

