HIGHLIGHTS AT 9 PM

Following are the top stories at 9 pm: Nation: DEL104 SC-LDALL PMLA SC agrees to relook its PMLA verdict, says ''prima facie'' two aspects of not providing ECIR and reversal of presumption of innocence require reconsideration New Delhi:The Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to have a relook at its verdict upholding the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and said ''prima facie'' the two aspects of not providing an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) and reversal of the presumption of innocence require reconsideration.

DEL97 LDALL PEGASUS No conclusive proof of Pegasus spyware in phones examined: SC, says Centre did not cooperate in probe; BJP-Cong spar New Delhi:The Supreme Court on Thursday said the technical panel appointed by it to probe the unauthorised use of Pegasus has found some malware in five mobile phones out of the 29 examined but it could not be concluded that it was due to the Israeli spyware.

DEL103 LDALL AAP-BJP Kejriwal claims 40 MLAs targeted by BJP with Rs 20 crore offer each; BJP dismisses it as 'movie script' New Delhi: A high-voltage drama unfolded on Thursday with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal summoning the AAP MLAs at his residence as he accused the BJP of trying to topple his government by offering Rs 800 crore to 40 of his legislators for switching sides and asked if this money came from GST collections, PM CARES Fund or some of its ''friends''.

DEL98 MEA-LANKA-INDIANS India urges its citizens to examine relevant factors before undertaking visit to Sri Lanka New Delhi: India on Thursday urged its nationals planning to visit Sri Lanka to exercise caution and especially called on them to consider factors like currency convertibility and the fuel situation in that country before undertaking any essential travel.

MDS21 AP-PM-LD WORKERS Use women power to achieve goals faster, says Prime Minister Tirupati

