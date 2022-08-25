UK's Liz Truss: would look at business energy costs if elected PM
Reuters | London | Updated: 25-08-2022 21:04 IST | Created: 25-08-2022 21:04 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Liz Truss, the frontrunner to succeed Boris Johnson as prime minister, said on Thursday she would look at doing more to help businesses with soaring energy costs if she becomes British leader early next month.
Asked about calls for emergency grants for businesses struggling with energy costs, Truss told reporters: "What I will also do if elected as prime minister is look at business energy costs because it is one of the issues holding back business."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- British
- Liz Truss
- Truss
- Boris Johnson
Advertisement
ALSO READ
China, UK agree to resume direct passenger flights - British embassy
Pound tumbles after data shows British economy contracted in June
Appalled at attack on Salman Rushdie: British PM Boris Johnson
Golf-British Open champion Smith to miss BMW Championship with hip injury
African soccer players denied British entry to play West Ham