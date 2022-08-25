Left Menu

UK's Liz Truss: would look at business energy costs if elected PM

Reuters | London | Updated: 25-08-2022 21:04 IST | Created: 25-08-2022 21:04 IST
UK's Liz Truss: would look at business energy costs if elected PM
  • United Kingdom

Liz Truss, the frontrunner to succeed Boris Johnson as prime minister, said on Thursday she would look at doing more to help businesses with soaring energy costs if she becomes British leader early next month.

Asked about calls for emergency grants for businesses struggling with energy costs, Truss told reporters: "What I will also do if elected as prime minister is look at business energy costs because it is one of the issues holding back business."

