Left Menu

UK police watchdog declines to investigate stopping of Black athlete

London's Metropolitan Police said on Thursday Britain's police watchdog had decided not to investigate an incident in which the car of a Black athlete was stopped in the capital earlier this month for the second time.

Reuters | London | Updated: 25-08-2022 22:13 IST | Created: 25-08-2022 22:13 IST
UK police watchdog declines to investigate stopping of Black athlete
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

London's Metropolitan Police said on Thursday Britain's police watchdog had decided not to investigate an incident in which the car of a Black athlete was stopped in the capital earlier this month for the second time. Portuguese 400m runner Ricardo dos Santos was stopped in the early hours of Aug. 14 by officers on a routine patrol who said they were concerned about a driver possibly using a phone at the wheel.

Dos Santos, who posted video clips of the incident on Twitter, criticised the police. The Met, who voluntarily referred themselves to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), said they would instead hold their own investigation. "The Independent Office for Police Conduct has decided it does not need to investigate a vehicle stop by Met officers," the Met said in a statement.

"The IOPC have returned this complaint to the Met to investigate. This investigation will be led by the Directorate of Professional Standards." Five British police officers are facing a gross misconduct hearing after a 2020 incident in which dos Santos and British sprinter Bianca Williams were stopped, searched and handcuffed, raising questions over the use of force and racial profiling.

The IOPC is an independent body that handles and investigates complaints made against police in England and Wales. Authorities can refer the cases to the watchdog whether or not a complaint has been made.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Throwback: When the world saw first view of Earth from the vicinity of Moon

Throwback: When the world saw first view of Earth from the vicinity of Moon

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next week; Pfizer-BioNTech COVID shot 73.2% effective in kids under 5 - new data and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next we...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next week; Japan to waive pre-departure COVID tests for vaccinated travellers and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next we...

 Global
4
NZ and Canada sign new Indigenous Collaboration Arrangement

NZ and Canada sign new Indigenous Collaboration Arrangement

New Zealand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022