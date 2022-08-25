Left Menu

Woman gang-raped near Jaipur railway station

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 25-08-2022 22:21 IST | Created: 25-08-2022 22:21 IST
Woman gang-raped near Jaipur railway station
  • Country:
  • India

A 35-year-old woman was allegedly raped by five men near Jaipur Railway station, a Government Railway Police official said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday night, he said.

A case was registered against five unidentified accused under Section 376 (D) (gangrape) of the Indian Penal Code on Thursday, the official said.

He said CCTV footage is being scanned to identify the accused.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Throwback: When the world saw first view of Earth from the vicinity of Moon

Throwback: When the world saw first view of Earth from the vicinity of Moon

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next week; Pfizer-BioNTech COVID shot 73.2% effective in kids under 5 - new data and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next we...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next week; Japan to waive pre-departure COVID tests for vaccinated travellers and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next we...

 Global
4
NZ and Canada sign new Indigenous Collaboration Arrangement

NZ and Canada sign new Indigenous Collaboration Arrangement

New Zealand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022