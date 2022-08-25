Woman gang-raped near Jaipur railway station

A 35-year-old woman was allegedly raped by five men near Jaipur Railway station, a Government Railway Police official said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday night, he said.

A case was registered against five unidentified accused under Section 376 (D) (gangrape) of the Indian Penal Code on Thursday, the official said.

He said CCTV footage is being scanned to identify the accused.

