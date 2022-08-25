Delhi: Two cyber fraudsters arrested for duping over 50 people

Two men were arrested for allegedly cheating people by luring them into credit card offers and procuring their confidential financial data to further use it for fraud transactions, police said on Thursday.

The accused, Abhay Verma (22) and Nishan Singh (30), have cheated more than 50 people in Delhi and Hyderabad in the last six months, police said, adding the duo would share the cheated money in ratio of 70:30. Police said they learnt the fraudulent techniques while working at a call centre in Delhi's Uttam Nagar for two years. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Usha Rangnani said, ''They procured confidential financial details of the people through their gmail accounts and got their passwords, card details and other login information. One of them worked on to steal the data while the other as cyber theif to cheat people so as to make an easy money.'' The matter came to the fore after a complaint was received on May 2 by a 43-year-old man who alleged that transactions of Rs 24,238, Rs 50,698, Rs 50,698 and Rs 24,238 were made without his consent from his credit card of a private bank. After some time, an amount of Rs 24,238 was debited from his another credit card, according to the police. During investigation, the team mounted technical surveillance and details of beneficiary bank accounts were thoroughly examined. The debited amount from the complainant’s account was found to be credited in a bank account at Jalandhar, Punjab, the senior police officer said. When police interrogated the account holder, she disclosed that her relative Sandeep took her mobile SIM and ATM card from her in good faith. Based on her inputs, the team nabbed Sandeep who further disclosed that he had once shared these bank account details with his friend, who was his neighbour in Delhi. However, he was not aware about their current address, police said. Subsequently, the accused duo was arrested following raids in different locations here, police said.

''The duo disclosed that they along with their associate, used to log into email Ids, especially on gmail of random unknown people who innocently shared the secret codes, by using the forgot password option. After logging in, they collected secret banking details, including saved credit card details and passwords. Using this information, they initiated digital transfer of money from victim’s bank accounts to various bank accounts that are not related to them directly, and without their knowledge,'' the officer said.

Police said they recovered two mobile phones, three Aadhaar cards, three PAN cards, three voter Ids and five credit and debit cards used for withdrawing cheated money.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)