Illegal firearms manufacturing unit busted in Manipur

An illegal firearms manufacturing unit suspected of supplying guns to militants was busted in Manipur's Churachandpur district on Thursday, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, police and BSF personnel raided Shiamtund village in New Lamka area and seized a large cache of gun parts and some locally manufactured guns, an officer said.

Firearms manufactured in the factory were suspected to have been supplied to militants, he said.

The prime accused, from whose house the illegal unit operated, managed to flee and a manhunt has been launched to nab him, the officer added.

