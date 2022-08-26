Left Menu

California board votes to phase out gasoline-only cars in state by 2035

Reuters | Updated: 26-08-2022 02:19 IST | Created: 26-08-2022 02:19 IST
The California Air Resources Board voted Thursday to adopt sweeping regulations to require all new cars sold in the most populous U.S. state to be electric or plug-in hybrid by 2035, a move that will likely speed the end of gas-powered vehicles.

The rules, which have been adopted by more than a dozen U.S. states, must still be approved by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

