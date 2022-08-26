Mumbai police receive message about avoiding `Somalia-type' attack
The traffic helpline of Mumbai Police has received a WhatsApp message from an international number advising the force to take care to avoid a Somalia-type attack in India, an official said on Friday.Last week the traffic helpline number had received several messages threatening of another 2611-like attack in the city.
The traffic helpline of Mumbai Police has received a WhatsApp message from an international number advising the force to take care to avoid a ''Somalia-type attack'' in India, an official said on Friday.
Last week the traffic helpline number had received several messages threatening of another ''26/11-like'' attack in the city. The latest message did not issue any threat but police are investigating its source, the official said. Terror group Al-Shabaab recently attacked the Hayat Hotel in Mogadishu, Somalia's capital. The message, though, did not make it clear which incident in the African country it was referring to.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
