Mumbai police receive message about avoiding `Somalia-type' attack

The traffic helpline of Mumbai Police has received a WhatsApp message from an international number advising the force to take care to avoid a ''Somalia-type attack'' in India, an official said on Friday.

Last week the traffic helpline number had received several messages threatening of another ''26/11-like'' attack in the city. The latest message did not issue any threat but police are investigating its source, the official said. Terror group Al-Shabaab recently attacked the Hayat Hotel in Mogadishu, Somalia's capital. The message, though, did not make it clear which incident in the African country it was referring to.

