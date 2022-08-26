Left Menu

Mumbai police receive message about avoiding `Somalia-type' attack

The traffic helpline of Mumbai Police has received a WhatsApp message from an international number advising the force to take care to avoid a Somalia-type attack in India, an official said on Friday.Last week the traffic helpline number had received several messages threatening of another 2611-like attack in the city.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-08-2022 14:27 IST | Created: 26-08-2022 14:24 IST
Mumbai police receive message about avoiding `Somalia-type' attack
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

The traffic helpline of Mumbai Police has received a WhatsApp message from an international number advising the force to take care to avoid a ''Somalia-type attack'' in India, an official said on Friday.

Last week the traffic helpline number had received several messages threatening of another ''26/11-like'' attack in the city. The latest message did not issue any threat but police are investigating its source, the official said. Terror group Al-Shabaab recently attacked the Hayat Hotel in Mogadishu, Somalia's capital. The message, though, did not make it clear which incident in the African country it was referring to.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Odd News Roundup: The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

Odd News Roundup: The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

 Global
2
Rishi Sunak criticises ‘fear narrative’ of UK COVID lockdowns

Rishi Sunak criticises ‘fear narrative’ of UK COVID lockdowns

 United Kingdom
3
Kotak Mahindra Bank appoints chief for customer experience with 2k-strong team

Kotak Mahindra Bank appoints chief for customer experience with 2k-strong te...

 India
4
Microsoft discovers post-compromise trick used by NOBELIUM to authenticate as anyone

Microsoft discovers post-compromise trick used by NOBELIUM to authenticate a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022