CPI(M) activists clash with police in Siliguri

PTI | Siliguri | Updated: 26-08-2022 17:48 IST | Created: 26-08-2022 17:48 IST
Chaos reigned supreme on the streets of Siliguri in northern West Bengal on Friday as members of the CPI(M) clashed with the police during a protest march.

CPI(M) activists led by party leaders Ashok Bhattacharya and Saman Pathak clashed with the police when they tried to break through police barricades and enter the Siliguri Municipal Corporation office, officials said.

CPI(M) leaders said they were protesting alleged corruption in the Siliguri-Jalpaiguri Development Authority (SJDA) and ''false'' promises made by the civic body, among others.

A huge contingent of police later brought the situation under control, officials said.

Siliguri Mayor Goutam Deb of the TMC condemned the CPI(M) for the violence.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

