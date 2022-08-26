Left Menu

Indian Navy receives first-ever fully indigenous AK-630 gun ammo

In a major boost for achieving indigenisation in the armed forces, the Indian Navy on Friday received its first-ever fully Made in India 30mm ammunition for AK-630 guns fitted on warships.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-08-2022 18:16 IST | Created: 26-08-2022 18:16 IST
Navy Vice chief Vice Admiral SN Ghormade receiving 30 mm ammunition from EEL Chairman Satyaprakash Nuwal today (Photo:ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a major boost for achieving indigenisation in the armed forces, the Indian Navy on Friday received its first-ever fully Made in India 30mm ammunition for AK-630 guns fitted on warships. "Satyanarayan Nuwal, CMD of the Economic Explosives Limited handed over the first consignment of the ammunition to Navy Vice Chief Vice Admiral SN Ghormade," Indian Navy said in a release.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice Admiral Ghormade said, "This a major achievement for the country that private industry has developed fully indigenous ammunition. It has been done in 12 months and all components are indigenous." The Navy said that it is the first time that the services have placed an order on the Indian private industry for the delivery of complete gun ammunition and completed it successfully within a record time of 12 months.

"Indian Navy in its pursuit of Atmanirbharta by fostering the industry provided technical support in terms of finalisation of drawings, design specifications, inspection tools, proof and testing of ammunition," the Navy said. With the collaborative approach, the Indian Navy has been able to successfully develop an alternate source of supply for 30mm ammunition, Navy officials added. (ANI)

