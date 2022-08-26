Left Menu

SARS welcomes preservation order against Gold Leaf Tobacco

In a statement, SARS said it had been investigating and clamping down on the illicit economy, focusing on the tobacco, gold and fuel industries over the last year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 26-08-2022 19:12 IST | Created: 26-08-2022 19:12 IST
SARS welcomes preservation order against Gold Leaf Tobacco
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Africa

The South African Revenue Service (SARS) has welcomed a preservation order granted against Gold Leaf Tobacco Corporation and two of its directors.

The order, in terms of section 163 of the Tax Administration Act, was granted by the North Gauteng High Court on Thursday

In a statement, SARS said it had been investigating and clamping down on the illicit economy, focusing on the tobacco, gold and fuel industries over the last year.

"This is one of the many enforcement steps executed by SARS.

"SARS is harnessing its capabilities to make non-compliance with legal tax obligations hard and costly to those who are engaged in this criminal pursuit," said the revenue collector.

The preservation order is obtained to prevent realisable assets from being dissipated, thus frustrating the collection of taxes.

"The conduct of non-compliant taxpayers is depriving government of legitimate resources to the prejudice of both the State and the South African public. In aggressively addressing this scourge, SARS will continue to pursue its mandate without fear, favour or prejudice," says SARS Commissioner, Edward Kieswetter.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
Odd News Roundup: The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

Odd News Roundup: The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

 Global
2
Rishi Sunak criticises ‘fear narrative’ of UK COVID lockdowns

Rishi Sunak criticises ‘fear narrative’ of UK COVID lockdowns

 United Kingdom
3
Kotak Mahindra Bank appoints chief for customer experience with 2k-strong team

Kotak Mahindra Bank appoints chief for customer experience with 2k-strong te...

 India
4
Microsoft discovers post-compromise trick used by NOBELIUM to authenticate as anyone

Microsoft discovers post-compromise trick used by NOBELIUM to authenticate a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022