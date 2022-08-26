Left Menu

UP police inspector booked for raping woman on pretext of marriage

Following this, the inspector took her to his residence in the Cantt area and allegedly raped her again, police said.The woman later discovered that Singh was married and has two children. It was only when she complained to Inspector General of Police Ramit Sharma a few days ago that action was taken by the Bareilly SSP.

PTI | Bareilly | Updated: 26-08-2022 19:06 IST | Created: 26-08-2022 19:06 IST
UP police inspector booked for raping woman on pretext of marriage
  • Country:
  • India

A police inspector has been booked here for allegedly raping a woman by obtaining her consent on a false promise of marriage, an official said on Friday.

Senior Superintendent of Police Siddharth Anirudh Pankaj said an FIR was registered against Krantiveer Singh, who was posted as Inspector (Crime) at Izzat Nagar police station, under relevant sections on Thursday He said Singh has been suspended.

The woman, in her complaint, alleged that she had gone to Shahjahanpur Kotwali in connection with an ongoing dispute with her husband at that time.

Singh, who was earlier posted as a sub-inspector there, had investigated her case, she said in her complaint, alleging that the inspector pretended to be unmarried and established a physical relationship with her after promising to marry her.

The woman said on February 24, 2021, Singh took her to Bareilly court and got a fake marriage certificate made. Following this, the inspector took her to his residence in the Cantt area and allegedly raped her again, police said.

The woman later discovered that Singh was married and has two children. When she protested, the accused threatened to kill her and upload her private videos and photos on the internet.

The woman also alleged authorities of not taking any action against Singh even after several complaints. It was only when she complained to Inspector General of Police Ramit Sharma a few days ago that action was taken by the Bareilly SSP. The SSP said that a departmental inquiry has been ordered into the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Odd News Roundup: The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

Odd News Roundup: The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

 Global
2
Rishi Sunak criticises ‘fear narrative’ of UK COVID lockdowns

Rishi Sunak criticises ‘fear narrative’ of UK COVID lockdowns

 United Kingdom
3
Kotak Mahindra Bank appoints chief for customer experience with 2k-strong team

Kotak Mahindra Bank appoints chief for customer experience with 2k-strong te...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Novartis to spin off generics business Sandoz next year; WHO reports 21% decline in monkeypox cases globally and more

Health News Roundup: Novartis to spin off generics business Sandoz next year...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022