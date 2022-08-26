Man hangs himself after poisoning daughters
In a suicide note found from the spot, Sunil has said, I am going to my wife with both the daughters. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, he added.
A man allegedly ended her life after poisoning his two daughters in Bahadurganj locality of Maudarwaja police station area of the district on Friday, police said. The body of Sunil alias Dharmendra (38), a teacher in Babu Singh Inter College located in village Arrah Paharpur, was found hanging from a ceiling fan while the bodies of his two daughters Shagun (7) and Srishti (11) were found on the bed, they said. Superintendent of Police (SP) Ashok Kumar Meena said Sunil was said to be in a state of depression after the death of his wife two months ago and allegedly poisoned both his daughters before hanging himself on Thursday night. In a suicide note found from the spot, Sunil has said, ''I am going to my wife with both the daughters.'' The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, he added.
