Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: Ancient idol stolen from temple in Bilaspur

They stole an ancient idol made of granite from the sanctum sanctorum of the temple and fled, he said.The idol was reportedly more than 100 years old, it was stated.Villagers, the police along with a dog squad and forensics team reached the spot, the official said, adding that efforts are on to nab the accused.

PTI | Bilaspur | Updated: 26-08-2022 19:50 IST | Created: 26-08-2022 19:50 IST
Chhattisgarh: Ancient idol stolen from temple in Bilaspur
  • Country:
  • India

An ancient idol was allegedly stolen from a temple at a village in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district, police said on Friday.

Unidentified persons entered the Bhanwar Ganesh temple in Pali village, under Masturi village, on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, an official said. The miscreants held temple priest Mahesh Ram Kewat hostage and snatched the keys of the premises from him, Masuri SHO Prakash Kant said. They stole an ancient idol made of granite from the sanctum sanctorum of the temple and fled, he said.

The idol was reportedly more than 100 years old, it was stated.

Villagers, the police along with a dog squad and forensics team reached the spot, the official said, adding that efforts are on to nab the accused.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Odd News Roundup: The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

Odd News Roundup: The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

 Global
2
Rishi Sunak criticises ‘fear narrative’ of UK COVID lockdowns

Rishi Sunak criticises ‘fear narrative’ of UK COVID lockdowns

 United Kingdom
3
Kotak Mahindra Bank appoints chief for customer experience with 2k-strong team

Kotak Mahindra Bank appoints chief for customer experience with 2k-strong te...

 India
4
Microsoft discovers post-compromise trick used by NOBELIUM to authenticate as anyone

Microsoft discovers post-compromise trick used by NOBELIUM to authenticate a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022