BIMSTEC secretary general visits India

Ways to take forward cooperation in energy security, maritime sphere and countering terrorism under the framework of BIMSTEC figured prominently in the talks between the grouping's Secretary General Tenzin Lekphell and his Indian interlocutors. Lekphell was in India from August 22 to 25.

Besides India, the BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) comprises Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Thailand, Nepal and Bhutan.

India has been making concerted efforts to make BIMSTEC a vibrant forum for regional cooperation as initiatives under SAARC (South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation) were not moving forward for a variety of reasons.

''During the visit, detailed discussions were held with the visiting BIMSTEC Secretary General on consolidation and further development of the BIMSTEC institutional architecture under the BIMSTEC Charter adopted at the last Summit,'' the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

''Discussions were also held on rapidly taking forward cooperation in specific areas led by India including counter terrorism, disaster management, maritime cooperation and energy security,'' it said in a statement. ''Ongoing cooperation activities in the three BIMSTEC priority areas of poverty eradication, connectivity, and trade & investment were also reviewed,'' it added.

