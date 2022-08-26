Visually impaired minor girl living in NGO dies; parents claim torture

A 7-year-old visually impaired girl, residing in the NGO's blind school in Baharampur, Sector 71 area, died under suspicious circumstances, police said on Friday.

The family of the girl has claimed that their daughter was tortured in school and also created a ruckus outside the postmortem house.

According to the police, the minor girl was a native of Jharkhand and she was admitted to Captain Chandan Lal Special Middle School for the Blind, near Baharampur village in sector 71 area on July 13. The girl also lived there.

On Thursday, suddenly the girl's health deteriorated and she was taken to hospital by the school staff. Suffering from diarrhoea and dehydration, the girl was referred to the civil hospital in Gurugram where she died during treatment late at night.

Her body was kept in a mortuary.

''My daughter was tortured in school. They thrashed her badly. The local guardians live in Gurugram but the school management does not even inform them. I want justice for my daughter,'' said the father of the deceased girl.

Dr Sudhir Kumar, who did the post-mortem, said the girl has injury marks on her arms and legs. The real cause of death could not be ascertained.

The viscera sample of the body is being sent to the forensic lab. The real cause of death will be clear only after the report, he said.

On behalf of the school management, Sanjeev Anand said the girl was mentally fit but she was not physically fit. She was being taught basic daily routines like walking, taking a bath on his own, etc. The girl was taken to the hospital after her health deteriorated, where she died. The allegations of the family are baseless.

Inspector Sandeep Kumar, SHO Badshahpur police station said they are investigating the same.

Further action will be taken as per the law following the viscera sample report.

