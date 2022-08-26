Up to Justice Dept to determine if national security harmed at Mar-a-Lago, Biden says
26-08-2022
U.S. President Joe Biden said on Friday it was up to the Justice Department to determine if national security was compromised at former president Donald Trump's Florida home, where FBI agents recovered classified documents in a raid this month.
"We'll let the Justice Department determine that," Biden said at the White House when asked by reporters if national security could have been compromised at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate.
