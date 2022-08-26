Left Menu

Up to Justice Dept to determine if national security harmed at Mar-a-Lago, Biden says

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 26-08-2022 21:06 IST | Created: 26-08-2022 21:06 IST
Up to Justice Dept to determine if national security harmed at Mar-a-Lago, Biden says
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Friday it was up to the Justice Department to determine if national security was compromised at former president Donald Trump's Florida home, where FBI agents recovered classified documents in a raid this month.

"We'll let the Justice Department determine that," Biden said at the White House when asked by reporters if national security could have been compromised at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Odd News Roundup: The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

Odd News Roundup: The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

 Global
2
Rishi Sunak criticises ‘fear narrative’ of UK COVID lockdowns

Rishi Sunak criticises ‘fear narrative’ of UK COVID lockdowns

 United Kingdom
3
Kotak Mahindra Bank appoints chief for customer experience with 2k-strong team

Kotak Mahindra Bank appoints chief for customer experience with 2k-strong te...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Novartis to spin off generics business Sandoz next year; WHO reports 21% decline in monkeypox cases globally and more

Health News Roundup: Novartis to spin off generics business Sandoz next year...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022