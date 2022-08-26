U.P. Singh appreciates exhibitor mix and impactful display at India GI Fair

The first editions of India GI Fair, Khilona-India Toys & Games Fair, Maa Shishu and STEM Confex being held concurrently from 26th to 28th August 2022 at India Expo Centre & Mart, Greater Noida were inaugurated today at Greater Noida by Mr. Upendra Prasad Singh, Secretary, Ministry of Textiles, Govt.of India in the presence of Ms. Shubhra, Trade Advisor, Ministry of Textiles, Dr. Rajani Kant (Padam Shree Sanman), Executive Director, Human Welfare Organisation, Varanasi, Mr. Raj K Malhotra, Chairman, EPCH, Shri Rakesh Kumar, Director General, EPCH & Chairman IEML, Shri Ajay Agarwal, President, The Toy Association of India and Shri R K Verma, Executive Director, EPCH. A delegation from the Middle East was among special guests at the event and the fairs.

While addressing the gathering, Shri Singh appreciated the exhibitor mix and impactful display at all the fairs. He said, "Most people don't know that there are over 390 GI products in India, out of which, over 200 are handlooms & handicrafts." He appreciated EPCH's role in providing a platform to a large number of manufacturers who with their hard work, creativity and enterprise have been able to contribute to the markets in India and overseas. He further said, "Our honorable Prime Minister is the best ambassador of India's handicrafts, handlooms and textiles". PM has also shared his vision for extracting the potential in the toys segment, he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Smt. Shubhra said, "When you buy Indian products, you are taking a part of India with you. We should aim at bringing out products of particular regions and take them to the entire world."

Welcoming all to the concurrent fairs, Shri Raj Kumar Malhotra, Chairman, EPCH said, "EPCH has various fairs & expositions and initiatives which provide a global platform to the industry to showcase their products and services to tell their exceptional story to the world." Shri Rakesh Kumar, Director General, EPCH said that GI Fair is attributed to our Prime Minister's vision of promoting our distinctive traditional products. Khilona – India Toys & games Fair too is a manifestation of his wish that the potential of this sector be explored. The other two are fairs are Maa Shishu and Stem Confex, which we have conceptualized over the last one year and it has finally seen the light of the day."

Shri R K Verma, Executive Director, EPCH informed that India GI Fair is India's first trade event of its kind, showcasing the strength of Indian Geographically Indicated (GI) products, through an exhibitor strength of 300+ with 12 major categories segmented into materials & wares, foods & ingredients, nature & wellness, handicrafts & handloom, home & collectibles and fashion & accessories. Khilona-India Toys & Games Fair with 200+ exhibitors resonates with the Hon'ble Prime Minister's vision of 'Vocal for Local' and 'Atma Nirbhar Bharat' in toys & games as well as India realizing its full potential in manufacturing for this segment, with an aim of becoming a global sourcing hub. Maa Shishu focuses on holistic parenting and STEM Confex focuses on development of children's critical skills through pedagogy, he added.

Parenting expert Arjun Seth presented a fascinating master class at Prodigy Super Kids on how to support young children in learning via play, unhindered by technology or devices, while they develop a wide range of new age abilities and skills. In addition, the interesting 'Kaun Banega RoboGenius' contest was organised for various age groups under the age of 19 in collaboration with the India STEM Foundation. The competition's objective was to design and build a robot that can assist schoolchildren on a field with tasks. Preconception Care Module was covered at a session by the Indian Academy of Paediatrics.

Two Panel Discussions are scheduled during the fairs titled, 'Reinventing the Future of Toys' and 'Geographical Indication (GI) -Ecosystem and Initiatives for Brand Promotion through Market Linkages'. Among panelists are leading industry professionals and consultants. The organizers also have felicitations as well as awards for Best Display at the show.

(With Inputs from PIB)