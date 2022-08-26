Left Menu

2 Bangladeshi nationals arrested for bid to loot ATM in Andhra Pradesh

PTI | Machilipatnam | Updated: 26-08-2022 23:58 IST | Created: 26-08-2022 23:58 IST
The Krishna district police in Andhra Pradesh arrested two Bangladeshi nationals on Friday for allegedly trying to steal an ATM in Gannavaram town, a senior police officer said.

Krishna District Superintendent of Police P Jashua said a six-member gang from the border areas of West Bengal and Bangladesh reached Krishna district in a vehicle and tried to loot a bank ATM in Gannavaram town in the early hours of Tuesday.

A on-duty police constable, on suspicion, tried to nab them but they attacked him and fled from the spot.

After an initial investigation, two of the gang members were arrested from an area adjoining the Gannavaram railway station on Friday.

They were identified as Sk Nadeem Khan and Md. Jahangeer, both citizens of Bangladesh. The Bangladesh Embassy has been informed about their arrest, the police officer said.

A case has been registered and a search is underway to nab the remaining accused. Police have recovered Rs 1.03 lakh in cash and a vehicle from the arrested accused, the police officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

