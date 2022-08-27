Russia forces in Syria say four Israeli jets attacked facility - Tass
Russia forces based in Syria on Friday said four Israeli jets had launched a total of four cruise missiles and 16 guided aerial bombs against a facility in the city of Masyaf, Tass news agency reported.
Syrian troops using Russian-made anti-aircraft weapons shot down two missiles and seven guided bombs, Tass said, quoting a senior Russian officer. The attack took place late on Thursday, it quoted him as saying.
