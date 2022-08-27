Left Menu

Swedish police arrest several over explosives found in Stockholm park

"Since Sunday, we have worked intensely with great resources and all specialist knowledge that we have," Stockholm police said in a statement late on Friday, adding it would give no further comment. A preliminary investigation has been opened while the dangerous object is examined at the national forensic centre to decide, amongst other things, whether it was functional. "It is not clear when the analysis will be done," the police said.

Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 27-08-2022 00:57 IST | Created: 27-08-2022 00:57 IST
Swedish police arrest several over explosives found in Stockholm park
  • Country:
  • Sweden

Stockholm police on Friday arrested several people after explosives were found in a park in the Swedish capital last week, and said investigations would continue. The police gave no detail on a potential target or a motive, but said there was still no suspicion of a terror-related crime.

On Sunday, three weeks before a general election in which crime is set to be a major issue among voters, police had destroyed a bag containing explosives in the park, which was among venues for an annual Cultural Festival. "Since Sunday, we have worked intensely with great resources and all specialist knowledge that we have," Stockholm police said in a statement late on Friday, adding it would give no further comment.

A preliminary investigation has been opened while the dangerous object is examined at the national forensic centre to decide, amongst other things, whether it was functional. "It is not clear when the analysis will be done," the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World News Roundup: Belarus leader says his warplanes have been modified to carry nuclear weapons; Afghan female journalist struggles for women 'heroes' from exile and more

World News Roundup: Belarus leader says his warplanes have been modified to ...

 Global
2
Odd News Roundup: The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

Odd News Roundup: The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

 Global
3
Some ECB policymakers want 75 basis point hike discussed in Sept, sources says

Some ECB policymakers want 75 basis point hike discussed in Sept, sources sa...

 Global
4
Brazil's Lula vows to punish corruption if elected in October

Brazil's Lula vows to punish corruption if elected in October

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022