Chhattisgarh villager stabbed to death by suspected Naxalites

A 38-year-old man was killed in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district allegedly by a group of Naxalites who accused him of being an informer, a police official said on Saturday.

Ramlal Potai was dragged out of his house in Kadhagaon village under Farasgaon police station limits on Friday night and stabbed to death with traditional weapons by four persons, the official said.

The suspected Naxalites dropped pamphlets in the area in connection with the incident, the official said, adding that Farasgaon police had begun a probe after registering a murder case.

