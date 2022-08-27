Left Menu

Maha: Four held from UP for cheating people with fake gold in Palghar

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 27-08-2022 18:41 IST | Created: 27-08-2022 18:38 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Four persons were arrested for allegedly cheating people in Maharashtra's Palghar district by giving them ''gold coins'' that they claimed were part of dug up treasure, a police official said on Saturday.

They had taken Rs 12 lakh from one victim and given him 5 kilograms of this fake gold that turned out to be metal coated with yellow paint, Senior Inspector Pramod Badakh of Crime Branch Unit III (Virar) said.

''After the victim filed a complaint with Valiv police station on July 25, a probe zeroed in on four persons and arrested them from Uttar Pradesh on Thursday. We have seized 5 kilograms of yellowish leaves, pearls from them,'' he said.

The accused have been identified as Vishal Dharma Rai (19), Sanju Valia Rai (27), Shivram Hiralal Mali (57), and Meena Ramlal Solanki (45), the official said.

