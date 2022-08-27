Mumbai: Powerlifter held with ganja, charas, LSD by NCB
The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has nabbed a powerlifter-cum-gym trainer from suburban Ghatkopar in Mumbai allegedly with ganja, charas and LSD, an official said on Saturday.
A raid was conducted in his house on a specific input, and he was placed under arrest after the contraband seizure was made, he added.
The accused has been remanded in custody for two days, and a probe to unravel the network was underway, the official said.
