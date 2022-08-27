Left Menu

30th southern zonal council meet on September 3

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 27-08-2022 20:32 IST | Created: 27-08-2022 20:32 IST
The 30th southern zonal council meeting of the States of Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Union Territories of Puducherry, Lakshadweep, Andaman and Nicobar Islands would be held near here on September 3.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Chief Ministers and Ministers of other southern States and Lieutenant Governors of the southern Union Territories would take part in the meeting.

It would discuss matters of interest among the States and also between the States and the Central government, said a release issued by the Chief Minister's office (CMO).

The CMO said a special cultural programme would be held for those attending the council meet. The programme would be part of the week-long Onam celebrations.

A release from the CMO said the Union Minister and Chief Ministers have been invited to also witness the Nehru trophy boat race scheduled in Alappuzha on September 4.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

