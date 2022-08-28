Left Menu

Ten IAS officers transferred in Rajasthan

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 28-08-2022 08:48 IST | Created: 28-08-2022 08:48 IST
Ten IAS officers transferred in Rajasthan
  • Country:
  • India

In an administrative reshuffle, the Rajasthan government has transferred 10 IAS officers.

The transfer orders were issued late on Saturday night.

Ajitabh Sharma, chairman of the Rajasthan Tax Board, Ajmer, was shifted to the Jaipur City Transport Services Ltd as CMD while Sikar collector Avichal Chaturvedi was made joint secretary of Public Health Engineering department and Mission Director of Jal Jeevan Mission, Rajasthan.

Sudhir Kumar Sharma, secretary finance (budget), was transferred to the National Health Mission as Mission Director, according to the transfer list issued by the department of personnel.

Other officers who were transferred are Rohit Gupta, Kumari Renu Jaipal, Pushpa Satyani, Pukhraj Sen, Mukul Sharma, Dr Amit Yadav and Atul Prkash.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from Florida; Musk's SpaceX and T-Mobile plan to connect mobile phones to satellites, boost cell coverage and more

Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from F...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds; Moderna sues Pfizer/BioNTech for patent infringement over COVID vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds...

 Global
3
Preparations underway for NASA’s Boeing Crew Flight Test; targeting early February 2023 launch

Preparations underway for NASA’s Boeing Crew Flight Test; targeting early Fe...

 Global
4
DIARY-Top Economic Events to Oct 27

DIARY-Top Economic Events to Oct 27

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022