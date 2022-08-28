Left Menu

Superintendent of Patna shelter home arrested over allegations of sexual abuse

Inmates of yet another shelter home in Bihar have alleged sexual abuse, leading to the arrest of the state-run care homes in-charge here, a senior police officer said on Sunday.The superintendent of Gaighat shelter home, following his arrest on Saturday, was produced before a court which remanded him in judicial custody.An SIT has been constituted to look into complaints of physical abuse.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 28-08-2022 14:24 IST | Created: 28-08-2022 14:23 IST
Superintendent of Patna shelter home arrested over allegations of sexual abuse
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Inmates of yet another shelter home in Bihar have alleged sexual abuse, leading to the arrest of the state-run care home's in-charge here, a senior police officer said on Sunday.

The superintendent of Gaighat shelter home, following his arrest on Saturday, was produced before a court which remanded him in judicial custody.

''An SIT has been constituted to look into complaints of physical abuse. In statements recorded before a magistrate under Section 164 of CrPC, three girls complained of sexual abuse. A few more said they were often beaten up by the superintendent,'' Manavjeet Singh Dhillon, the senior superintendent of police, Patna, told PTI.

He, however, added that most of the inmates gave statements that were ''very vague and gave little clue of involvement of any other people''.

''Nonetheless, we are trying to probe deeper with the help of whatever information we have,'' the SSP said.

Notably, the state had been in news for the infamous Muzaffarpur shelter home scandal which came to light in a social audit conducted by Mumbai-based Tata Institute of Social Sciences.

A huge outcry had ensued, causing the Nitish Kumar government in the state to order a CBI inquiry, the then social welfare minister Manju Verma to resign and the then Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh to make a statement in Parliament.

Trial in the case was finally shifted to Delhi and Brajesh Thakur, the prime accused, was awarded life sentence by the court.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds; Moderna sues Pfizer/BioNTech for patent infringement over COVID vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from Florida; Musk's SpaceX and T-Mobile plan to connect mobile phones to satellites, boost cell coverage and more

Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from F...

 Global
3
Preparations underway for NASA’s Boeing Crew Flight Test; targeting early February 2023 launch

Preparations underway for NASA’s Boeing Crew Flight Test; targeting early Fe...

 Global
4
DIARY-Top Economic Events to Oct 27

DIARY-Top Economic Events to Oct 27

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022